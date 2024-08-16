UPDATED: Alberta government to spend $35 million on recovery community with Metis Nation

The Alberta government said it will be spending $35 million to build a recovery community with the Metis Nation of Alberta (MNA) that will implement treatment based on its culture and practices. Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said this partnership with the MNA “will provide life-saving addiction treatment to those in need and will rebuild families and communities that have been affected by this disease.”“Lives are changed by recovery, and our government is proud to be helping people onto that path,” said Williams in a Friday press release. “Recovery is possible.”By creating this recovery community, the Alberta government said it will be a significant step forward in addressing the addictions crisis, which has a disproportionate impact on indigenous communities. It said this facility will be known as the Healing Waters Recovery Community (HWRC) and will have 75 long-term treatment beds capable of supporting up to 300 people every year in their pursuit of recovery.“This investment shows our government’s commitment to working with indigenous communities in providing culturally-safe addiction treatment,” said Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson.“I am excited for this to move forward and hear about how lives are changed.”MNA President Andrea Sandmaier called HWRC “a beacon of hope for Metis Citizens and Albertans who are recovering from substance use.” “We are proud to be working with the Government of Alberta to bring this state-of-the-art facility near Metis Crossing and to provide a blend of western and traditional healthcare with a Metis focus that will support people's recovery journeys,” said Sandmaier. In total, the Alberta government is building 11 recovery communities — five of them are in partnership with indigenous communities. The total spending into indigenous recovery communities is about $180 million. The HWRC will be built about 100 km northwest of Edmonton near Metis Crossing. Clients will access services at no cost and have the opportunity to stay in it for up to one year. At the HWRC, the Alberta government said clients will participate in a program that includes individual and group therapy, skills development, and relationship building. This ensures those leaving treatment can succeed in recovery with employment, housing, and reconnection with family and friends.It said the MNA has worked with it to select a site and design a building reflecting and honouring Metis culture. Construction is planned to be completed in 2026.It is building other indigenous recovery communities in partnership with Siksika Nation, Blood Tribe, Enoch Cree Nation, and Tsuut’ina Nation.The Alberta government has engaged in record spending and removed barriers to recovery-oriented supports for all Albertans regardless of where they live or their financial situation. It has created 10,000 new publicly-funded addiction treatment spaces and expanded access to the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program to provide same-day access to life-saving treatment medication.Williams said at the MNA's Inaugural Citizens’ Gathering in Edmonton addiction is a crisis affecting communities and families. “You know it very well,” he said. “Disproportionately addiction is affecting indigenous Albertans, and I believe the response to that crisis is not to facilitate more addiction.” Instead, he said people “should do what a responsible, loving society should do and do what healthcare is meant to do, which is give them treatment and care and help them heal so that we can bring them out of addiction and into recovery and give them a second lease on life.” The Alberta government has been doing this by opening recovery communities across the province. The Alberta government said on Thursday it was giving addicts the opportunity to pursue recovery by opening the doors to an addiction treatment centre near Edmonton. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government opens up recovery community near EdmontonWhile the addictions crisis has ravaged Alberta, the government said long-term treatment capacity continues to grow through the construction of 11 recovery communities — the third of which opened its doors just outside Edmonton in summer 2024. The Lakeview Recovery Community in Gunn, AB, welcomed its first clients and began operation on July 29. “There is hope in helping someone pursue recovery, and our government is proud to be focused on that,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.