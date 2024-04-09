Alberta government to spend $4.45 million on dual credit programs

The Alberta government has committed to expand diverse educational programming in schools. To show this commitment, the government spend $4.45 million to support dual credit programs in high schools. “Expanding career education opportunities will ensure that students have every opportunity to pursue their interests and succeed in Alberta’s dynamic job market,” said Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at a Tuesday press conference. “As part of Budget 2024, this investment of $4.45 million into dual credit grants will work to support students as they transition into post-secondary education, trades, or the workplace.” For the 2024/25 school year, Nicolaides said school authorities across Alberta can apply for dual credit startup grants of up to $50,000 or an enhancement grant of up to $100,000. He said school authorities can use the startup grants to create new dual credit programs at schools within their jurisdiction. Additionally, Nicolaides said the enhancement grants can be used to expand on dual credit programs by purchasing new equipment or facility upgrades. By accessing these grants, he said school authorities “have the flexibility to develop and implement dual credit programming that provides students with relevant learning experiences.” Examples of new or enhanced opportunities in schools could include courses in carpentry and welding and training in artificial intelligence and medical and health technologies. Alberta Health will be providing $450,000 per year for the next three years to support healthcare aide dual credit grants. Healthcare aide dual credit grants aims to increase the number of students pursuing careers in the sector, which is intended to alleviate pressures. He said healthcare aides are respected members of the system who play a critical role in people receiving quality care. The funding is part of Alberta Health’s $1 billion allocation over the next three years to support continuing care. All school authorities are eligible to apply for these grants and applications will remain open until May 3. By spending money on dual credit programs, Nicolaides confirmed he is “confident that we can build a qualified, educated and engaged workforce to support Alberta’s growing economy.” As students begin to prepare for the next steps in their lives, he said he wants them to have the pathways needed for them to succeed. Nicolaides concluded by saying dual credit programs give students that. He encouraged school authorities to apply for the grants and students to consider these programs. Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) trustee Marsha Nelson said the dual credit program at ME LaZerte High School allows students to train to become automotive service technicians. “The courses offered here allow students to learn the technical aspects of automotive service while also immersing themselves in hands-on learning that bridges the theoretical knowledge with the real-world applications,” said Nelson. “Many of the students who take this course will go on to take their apprenticeship training in post-secondary and the world of work.” Because of the foundation built through the program, Nelson said the transition is seamless. She added this is one example of those offered through EPS that can open doors for students. Nicolaides followed up by saying dual credit programs help students explore apprenticeships. “Jobs are in high demand, so they are quite lucrative,” he said. “Secondly, on the high-demand side, we do have a shortage of skilled trades professionals.” Every year, he pointed out more skilled trades workers retire and there is not an adequate number of people filling those vacant and open positions. When students finish high school, he said dual credit programs can give them a headstart in post-secondary institutions. The Alberta government said in February Budget 2024 will help students by building and modernizing schools, adding learning supports for them, and funding post-secondary programs to build a skilled workforce. READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Billions to be spent enhancing schools, learning supports“The Alberta Advantage is back and booming and people from across Canada and around the world are once again flocking to our incredible province,” said Nicolaides. “This of course puts added pressures on our schools and our government is ready to help.”