Alberta government to spend $900K on drones for crop protection

The Alberta government will be spending $900,000 on the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) to hire drone services for aerial assessments of crops once Budget 2024 passes. “Alberta’s hardworking farmers and ranchers depend on AFSC programs for peace of mind each growing season,” said Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson in a Tuesday press release. “The high-definition imagery these drone assessments will provide will enable government and AFSC to gain a clearer picture of damage to Alberta’s crop fields and offer more responsive support for producers.”By deploying drones, the Alberta government said farmers will be able to assess damages and become more efficient. AFSC helps producers protect themselves against wildlife damage by compensating them through the Wildlife Damage Compensation Program. It said the imagery from the drones will enhance AFSC’s ability to provide farmers with suitable, timely coverage. “Alberta’s government investment in our drone services is an exciting step towards improving our support for Alberta’s agriculture industry,” said AFSC CEO Daryl Kay. “Adjusters will continue to play an important role in assessing claims, but drones will enable us to view real-time field conditions faster.”According to the government, the funds show its commitment to work with producers and agri-businesses to allow the agriculture sector to continue to move forward. The government said on Thursday Budget 2024 is a responsible plan to address priorities it has, but it will increase spending by $5.2 billion — or a 2.7% increase — from Budget 2023.READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Government plans to run a $367 million surplus with its $73.5 billion budgetAdditionally, the government is predicting a $367 million surplus with its $73.5 billion budget, which is $2.1 billion lower than the third quarter forecast for 2023/2024. Budget 2023 was $68.3 billion.“Alberta is growing,” said Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner.