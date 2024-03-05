Alberta

Alberta government to spend $900K on drones for crop protection

Farm fields
Farm fieldsCourtesy Jim Niakaris/Unsplash
Loading content, please wait...
Spending
Alberta Government
Rj Sigurdson
Agriculture Financial Services Corporation
Farmers
Crops
Drones
Priorities
Budget 2024
Daryl Kay

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news