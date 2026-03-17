Alberta

Alberta government to submit an application by June for federal approval on Northern BC pipeline

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta pipeline
Northern BC pipeline

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