UPDATED: Alberta government unveils new compensation model for family physicians

The Alberta government has developed a new funding model for family and rural generalist doctors that encourages them to stay in primary care. While the government is finalizing the details, it has agreed to a model that recognizes the unique work of family and rural generalist doctors. “It will be a new physician compensation model for family medicine and rural generalist physicians who are enumerated now through a fee for service or other alternative physician compensation model,” said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange at a Wednesday press conference. “The new model will support family medicine and rural generalist physicians to work within a team environment so the right provider delivers the right care to patients when and where they need it.” Under the new model, LaGrange said an agreement will be signed by physicians to provide comprehensive care, a certain number of hours of service, most services in person rather than virtually and a commitment to join the Central Patient Attachment Registry. She added family and rural generalist doctors will be eligible to participate in the compensation model depending on the number of patients they have. Discussions are ongoing between the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) and Alberta Health to determine the minimum panel size. While the AMA and Alberta Health have agreed on the structure of the compensation model, the next step in the process is for the management committee to discuss rates doctors will be paid. She said the management committee is the top governance body under the agreement. Once the proposal is received, she acknowledged the rates committee has 30 days to come to an agreement to send to her. The model will come into effect after rates are set and any necessary legislative and IT changes are made. She committed to making this happen as soon as possible. The Alberta government’s goal is to ensure every Albertan has access to a primary care provider when and where they need it. With this compensation model, she said it “will provide the necessary supports so family medicine and rural generalist physicians can provide Albertans with the lifelong care they need and that they deserve.” This model will be the first to recognize the extensive training, experience, and leadership of family medicine and rural generalist physicians in delivering comprehensive, longitudinal primary care. It will support and incentivize these fields to ensure they can develop long-term relationships with patients. LaGrange concluded by thanking doctors for their hard work and dedication in improving Albertans’ health and wellness. AMA President Dr. Paul Parks said Alberta’s primary care system is in crisis. “The family and rural generalist physicians who deliver lifelong, comprehensive care have been under crushing financial pressures,” said Parks. “Many have been forced to close their practices, some have left the province and some have chosen to do other medicine and care that’s not the longitudinal family medicine type care that Albertans know and think of when they go and see a family physician in the medical home.” While the primary care system is in crisis, Parks said this compensation model “is very, very positive news for the province and for Albertans that what we’re announcing today, this commitment, is going to make a very positive impact.” He predicted it will provide a new option for physician practices that allows them to remain in primary care. LaGrange followed up by saying family doctors are not staying in this field because of the demands of complexity for patients. “Obviously there’s a growing need to spend more time with their patients when they have more of these complex patients,” she said. “We have a large number of unattached individuals.” During COVID-19, she pointed out certain people did not seek medical help. As Alberta has come out of COVID-19, there is an increase of issues that were not dealt with. Alberta NDP MLA David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) said while the framework was announced, few details were offered. “The Devil is in those details as to what’s actually going to be there for those doctors,” said Shepherd. “So we are concerned that what was announced today does not provide a single dollar to actually help keep clinic doors open today at a time 35% of doctors I’m told that are operating do not qualify for the transitional funding the government has put forward due to their panel’s size, despite the Alberta Medical Association having advocated for them to be covered.”.At the moment, Shepherd said it would be watching for more details on this package. He accused the Alberta government of acting in a way physicians cannot trust.The Alberta government allocated $12 million out of $57 million in assistance to primary care physicians to the AMA in February. READ MORE: Alberta government spends $12 million on support for primary care providers“This funding will help family practitioners manage their growing number of patients and is another way we’re taking action to stabilize and strengthen primary healthcare,” said LaGrange. “We continue to collaborate with the AMA at various working tables to address challenges facing the system and to do what is necessary to make primary healthcare the foundation of the entire healthcare system.”