Alberta government whip to appear at town hall barring cellphones

Alberta Chief Government Whip Shane Getson will be speaking at the Redneck Town Hall at Benders Shop in Bentley on September 18, but people will be banned from bringing in cellphones. Benders Shop, the location of the meeting, called for people to bring their hard questions but not their cellphones. “UCP (United Conservative Party) Party Whip MLA Shane Getson is willing to put himself on the hot seat and answer your hardest questions,” said Benders Shop in a statement. “Cellphones are not allowed and you will have to be scanned for electronic signal to enter.” While admission is free for this event, it said donations will be accepted. It added people should bring snacks. “Coffee will be provided,” it said. This ordeal comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at the UCP Bonnyville Town Hall in July an amended Alberta Bill of Rights that will include protections for medical decisions will be tabled in the fall. READ MORE: Smith says updated Alberta Bill of Rights coming in the fallDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith pointed out people were discriminated against for their medical decisions.“And it shouldn’t have happened,” said Smith. Getson could not be reached for comment in time for publication. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.