Alberta

Alberta government whip to appear at town hall barring cellphones

Shane Getson will be speaking at the Redneck Town Hall at Benders Shop in Bentley on September 18.
Shane Getson will be speaking at the Redneck Town Hall at Benders Shop in Bentley on September 18. Courtesy the Breakdown/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Cellphones
Shane Getson
Coffee
Questions
Admission
Scanners
Alberta United Conservative Party Bonnyville Town Hall
Redneck Town Hall
Benders Shop

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news