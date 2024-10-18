Alberta government won't repeal abortion clinic bubble zones law

The Alberta government will not be making any changes to the law barring protests outside abortion clinics. Alberta Health said the bubble zones law will remain in place. “We have no plans to make changes,” said Alberta Health in a Thursday statement to the Western Standard. NDP legislation to create bubble zones around abortion clinics in Alberta passed in 2018 after United Conservative Party MLAs opted not to vote on it. The Protecting Choice for Women Accessing Healthcare Act aimed to reduce harassment patients and staff experience outside abortion clinics.“Alberta women are tired of being bullied and harassed when they access healthcare,” said former Alberta health minister Sarah Hoffman. Prolife Alberta has been advocating for the government to end bubble zones, saying abortions come at no cost when speaking people’s minds does. “Banning peaceful protests, demonstrations, or even quiet words of prayer, bubble zones are a chilling reminder that not all voices are welcome in the public square,” said Prolife Alberta. “These zones don’t simply draw a line on a sidewalk; they draw a line through the heart of a free society, where the cost of voicing an opinion can be fines up to $5,000 or even jail time." Prolife Alberta said bubble zones “are not about safety — they are about silence.” If pro-life activists are intimidating or interfering with people trying to enter or work at an abortion facility, existing laws allow charges to be laid. Canadian Constitution Foundation Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn said in August politicians have gone too far with enacting bubble zones to prevent protests from happening in certain areas..WATCH: Canadian civil liberties group director denounces politicians for bubble zones .As more spaces come under bubbles preventing speech and protests, Van Geyn said cities “are moving closer to becoming one giant bubble, where expression of dissent or discord is only permitted in small special little protest zone envelopes.” “I think criminal activity and harassment if it’s taking place, it can be dealt with using existing law,” said Van Geyn.