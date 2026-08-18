Alberta

Alberta grizzly bear deaths reach record low since being declared 'threatened'

Calls to bring back a regulated grizzly bear hunt in Alberta are gaining traction as rural municipalities warn of rising safety risks tied to a growing bear population.
Calls to bring back a regulated grizzly bear hunt in Alberta are gaining traction as rural municipalities warn of rising safety risks tied to a growing bear population.WS Files
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Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen
Alberta Forestry And Parks
Alberta Grizzly Bears
Alberta Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan
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