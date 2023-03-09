Group against Calgary Olympic bid

In 2015, a small and secretive group of Calgarians affiliated with professional sports teams began working on a Calgary Olympic bid.

A group of like-minded individuals in Alberta have started a petition to block using taxpayer funds to bring the Commonwealth Games to Alberta.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

I have contacted both my Alderman and MLA to express my displeasure.

We delt with the Olympic bid debacle through plebiscite in 2018. Changing the name of the bid from Olympics to Commonwealth Games doesn't change the heart of the issue.

