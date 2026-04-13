Alberta Health opens the door for non-referal diagnostic testing and screening

EDMONTON — The government of Alberta introduced legislation on Monday that takes steps towards allowing Albertans to receive medical testing and screening without a physician referral, in an effort to support early detection and timely treatment. "We know that early detection saves lives," said Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LarGrange during a press conference. "When health issues are caught early, treatment is often simpler, more effective and less invasive, and it also leads to better outcomes for patients and less pressure on our health care system.""Right now, too many Albertans are waiting too long for diagnostic testing."The proposed Bill 29 is the government of Alberta's first step towards opening the door to self-referral for diagnostic imaging and testing by establishing legislation that will allow it. In Alberta, women who are between the ages of 45 and 74 are already allowed to self-refer for breast cancer mammogram screening. Other testing and screening for injuries and diseases are not available in Alberta or elsewhere in Canada without first receiving a referral from a physician, a process the government has said slows access to these critical services. "Alberta radiologists understand that screening is critical to early disease detection, leading to better patient outcomes," said Dr. Rahim Samji, president, Alberta Society of Radiologists. "We value working with government to best enable our community radiology clinics to provide timely, appropriate care to Albertans.”.The Alberta NDP accused the UCP of "failing cancer patients" in March, including a lack of funding and investment in early detection and treatment. Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LarGrange told the Western Standard that self-referal has already had a substantial impact on early breast cancer detection.Data from the Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services, given to the Western Standard in March, said breast cancer screening rates for women age 50-79 were up 0.88% to 65.8% in 2024-2025, and colorectal and cervical cancer screening tests increased to 56.7% and 63.1%, respectively.Bill 29's amendments to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act will enable self-referral for additional tests; however, it does not specify which ones, nor does it provide a payment framework for these procedures. The Government of Alberta intends to introduce the guidelines and framework for self-referral testing later in 2026. "All practitioner-referred tests will continue to be fully covered and prioritized in all facilities, public or private, right across the province," LaGrange said on Monday. "This is about adding capacity, not replacing our public system. It's about giving Albertans more control over their health while maintaining the strong public health care system that we all rely on. It's about ensuring we are using every available tool to improve outcomes and reduce wait times."LaGrange previously told the Western Standard she intends to lower the age for mammogram self-referral to below 50, and on Monday, she said Bill 29 will not do that, but another announcement to do that will be coming "shortly.".Other moves under Bill 29 aim to make addiction medication and treatments more readily accessible to rural Albertans by allowing prescribers to obtain, store, and administer small allotments of select opioid agonist therapy medications on site. Current regulations under the Pharmacy and Drug Act prevent facilities, such as community health centres and nursing stations, from having a supply of such medications, which the government claims creates barriers for individuals in rural Alberta and First Nations communities."Early access to critical medications can help stabilize patients and prevent more serious complications," said Dr. Robert Tanguay, senior medical director of Addiction Services, Recovery Alberta."These proposed changes would support prescribers in responding quickly when treatment is needed, particularly for patients living with addiction and in communities where distance can affect timely access to care.”.The government claims that further actions under Bill 29 aim to refine language to clarify previous amendments made to the Alberta Health Insurance Act regarding Alberta's dual practice physician policy, but do not create new policies. This includes clarification that individuals who opt out of the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan must repay hospital service facility operators for any services received. Bill 29 also implements what the Government of Alberta says are the final steps of the province's health system restructuring, including aligning all unassigned health functions under the umbrella of Primary and Preventative Health Services."These are targeted technical changes," LaGrange said. "You could call them housekeeping amendments, but they are very important. They ensure the system is clear, consistent and able to deliver care effectively for all Albertans.""Taken together, these changes reflect a health system that is evolving, one that is focused on patients, responsive to their needs and built to deliver better outcomes."