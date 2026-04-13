Alberta

Alberta Health opens the door for non-referal diagnostic testing and screening

Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaking with reporters.
Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaking with reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Alberta Health
Alberta Primary and Preventative Health Services

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