To wear a mask, or not wear a mask, that is the question.

A question that Albertans will answer, individually, says the UCP government.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

rianc
rianc

Let Alberta be the beacon of sane government messaging regarding Covid. Whoever wants to wear a mask is free to do so, but they cannot force others into wearing the useless face diaper.

northrungrader
northrungrader

We had better get some very specific clarification before pandemic season begins. If dr. hinshaw had firmly accepted full control of Alberta, none of these fines or court cases would be being overturned. We need to know up front, does the Chief Medical Officer of Health hold absolute control over Alberta, or do our Elected politicians? Because I will not submit to an unelected bureaucrat who was installed by a twice gone premier. This time let us be the shining beacon of personal freedom of Canada regarding health decisions.

JPB
JPB

It isn't like there's any evidence that chemical mask wearing causes excessive levels of exposure to harmful chemicals that can cause birth defects and cancer:

Measuring the quantity of harmful volatile organic compounds inhaled through masks

SOURCE: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37079939/

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

The most important time to wash your hands is when you come home. It limits the germs you bring into your home. #1 rule for parents and kids. :-)

BG Manning
BG Manning

It’s as if no one has ever been sick or knows how to deal with their bodily fluids!!! Cover your mouth, cough into your elbow - OH MY WORD! Never have I wanted to be covered by someone else’s mucus - AND flu season never changed that. OH MY WORD!! Breathe everyone, BREATHE!!

It’s absolutely sickening and pathetic - if you’re afraid of whatever floats through the air STAY AT HOME and LOCK YOUR DOOR!! This is no different than washing your produce from your local grocer BEFORE eating it in case someone scratched themselves or wiped without washing.

I have never and will never buy into this insane fear that people blindly accept. Like OH MY WORD grow up!!!

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

So it begins. Is the UCP government in or out on the mask mandates and COVID restrictions? Time to start asking your MLA to define the Legislative position vs the Government position. I heard that AHS did not inform the politicians. Is this the beginning of the Public Health Officer doing ANYTHING that he sees fit to be consistent with the WHO narrative? This time around we know that critical thinking is not a conspiracy theory. So UCP...are you in or out?

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Did you buy a membership, and are you going to the annual meeting to help set good policy, or just complaining? Roll up your sleeves and HELP!!

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

as it should be...

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Should have been a personal choice right from the start. If someone wants to wear a mask, I don’t care, he|| wear a plastic bag over your head and tie it on with a zip tie for all I care, just don’t force me to do so. Same as the “vaxx” should have been a personal choice.

cindydunbar22
cindydunbar22

YUP 100%

