Alberta

Alberta hospitals return to regular operations after CFB Wainwright training tragedy

The Wainwright Health Centre was apparently overrun after a mass casualty event following an accident during a live fire drill at CFB Wainwright
The Wainwright Health Centre was apparently overrun after a mass casualty event following an accident during a live fire drill at CFB WainwrightJackson Loy
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Acute Care Alberta
Sayeh Zielke
CFB Wainwright
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Western Standard
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