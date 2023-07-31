china-flag
By Mike D'Amour

The Alberta Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed allegations of racist behaviour towards Asians at a UPS store. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, an adjudicator stated that there was no evidence to support a woman's claim that she was cursed at and physically handled due to being suspected of having COVID-19.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Mila
Mila

Southeast Asian Legal Clinic is the US has turned into a grifter organization, making its fortune off of race-bating. If there were not "race" cases, the organization would have to close. So their very existence is dependent on race-based division.

I know Wilma Shim, not well, but well enough that I would trust her adjudication. It would have been easy for her to fall into the race-bait-trap. But she looked at the facts and evidence before her and ruled otherwise. People need to accept that when they act poorly, or are otherwise criticized (like the mayor of Edmonton), they should first have agency and reflect upon their behavior (or policies) before blaming negative reactions on the color of their skin. It is possible for a person, regardless of the color, to be wrong (in their actions or policies).

Report Add Reply

