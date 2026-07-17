Alberta

Alberta independence advocate claims recent Alberta economic investments have helped the movement

Alberta independence leader Keith Wilson reacting to Pierre Poilievre's pro-Canada speech.
Alberta independence leader Keith Wilson reacting to Pierre Poilievre's pro-Canada speech. YouTube: Keith Wilson
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