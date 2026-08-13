Alberta

Alberta independence advocates disavow Alberta Prosperity Project constitution draft prior to release

Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta.
Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Alberta Prosperity Project
Bruce Pardy
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum 2026
Matthew Rowley
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