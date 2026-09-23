Alberta

Alberta independence could deliver $22B to $32B annual surplus, report says

Alberta independence supporters gathered at the APP's rally at the Alberta Legislature Building.
Alberta independence supporters gathered at the APP's rally at the Alberta Legislature Building. WS: Will Vasseur
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