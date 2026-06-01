Alberta flag raised on Lac des Arcs island by independence supporter

An Alberta independence flag has been raised on Adams Island at Lac des Arcs, located on Hwy. 1 between Canmore and Exshaw.Andrew Beaucage, an arborist from Caroline, documented his process on X of how he brought the flag to the island.The flag was raised Saturday to symbolize the Alberta independence movement. "I have been a proponent of Alberta's independence for an extended period, and my involvement with this grassroots initiative instills optimism in what we are doing." Beaucage captioned his post on X.He paddled out to the island on a small canoe.."Full steam ahead." Using the hashtag #IamAlberta.Reports show that the flag is clearly visible on the Hwy. 1 corridor and approximately 25,000 vehicles pass through this stretch a day.Locals and tourists often notice a rotation of flags being placed on the island."I have the whole box of flags. So if you ever look out there and see that it's not there, you let me know and I'll head down there and replace it." Beaucage captioned on another post.