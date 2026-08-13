Alberta independence supporter holding free event in recognition of canvassers and other volunteers

EDMONTON — Alberta independence advocates are hosting the "Thanks Y'all" music event in Miror on Saturday, as movement leaders attempt to show appreciation for the work supporters and volunteers have done thus far ahead of the October referendum. "It is an appreciation event for all the canvassers, campaigners, supporters, volunteers, and friends of the independence movement," said event organizer Jason Lavigne in an interview with the Western Standard. "We wanted to kind of take a day off of campaigning and working to get the messages out to just kind of relax with our family, enjoy some music, and say thanks to all to all the people who got us to this point." .The free event presented by The Lavigne Show will be held at the Whistle Stop Cafe starting at 11 a.m., and music performances will run from 1-5 p.m. Artists Lyndsay Butler, Ben Crane, Ruth Purves-Smith and Marty Damsell are scheduled to perform. "The music industry hasn't been kind at all to any musician who stood up this way, so it's very difficult for them to get their music out," Lavinge said. "So this was another way to share their work to a larger community and crowd, and also bring it together." Other sponsors of the event include Let's Talk Alberta, Pathway to Independence, Alberta Women for Independence, Cool Sh!t Wholesale and Let Alberta Decide. Event organizers are planning to have 500 people in attendance, but they can accommodate 1000 "pretty comfortably.".Vendors and some Alberta independence third-party advertising groups will have booths at the event, but Lavinge claims the gathering is not meant to be political. According to Lavinge, all Albertans are welcome, regardless of whether or not you support Alberta independence. The only requirement is that individuals bring their own chairs. "Bring your parents, bring your children, and wear your blue and bring your flags if you want to show some of your pride for Alberta, because this is about Alberta and what we're all there to fight for," Lavinge said. "So feel free to wear whatever you want and bring your flags as well." As pressure mounts with roughly two months remaining before Albertans will vote on whether they want the UCP government to start pursuing a binding independence referendum, Lavinge said Saturday is about giving individuals a chance to take a break and recharge before the campaign push starts. "Thankfully, we got some great music for this event, four different artists doing the one-hour sets, providing just something to sit back, remind us about Alberta roots, where we come from, enjoy our culture a little bit, and remind everybody why we're doing this," Lavinge said. Event organizers are planning to have 500 people in attendance, but they can accommodate 1000 "pretty comfortably."