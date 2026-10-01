UPDATED: Alberta independence supporters say Pacific Link pipeline would not address foundational issues

EDMONTON — Alberta independence supporters welcomed Prime Minister Mark Carney's designation of Alberta's proposed Pacific Link oil pipeline as a project of national interest on Thursday, saying it is a positive step forward but does not address many of Alberta's real grievances with Canada. "I mean he said all the right things," said Pathway to Independence leader Cory Morgan to the Western Standard. "He explained why there's a need. He did acknowledge that the world demand for oil is only going to rise, and that we should supply it. It's a big departure from the language that came from Justin Trudeau for 10 years; there's no doubt there." .Morgan believes Carney genuinely wants to build Pacific Link, but said the question is whether he is willing to stand up to resistance from opponents. "Prime Minister Carney — he's spending a lot of political capital on this," Morgan said. "I don't think he'd want to step into this mire if he didn't genuinely think he could get that pipeline to the coast.""But we'll see again if him, and his government, for that matter, have the will to push through the opposition that's surely going to come, and we haven't seen that demonstrated yet."One such obstacle could be the government's duty to consult indigenous groups in the region. Carney said on Thursday that the consultation has begun, and they will continue working with they want to get Indigenous groups invested in the pipeline. Morgan said Carney has previously confused "consultation" with "consent," and said the time could come when the prime minister will need to step up and push the project forward. .Even if a pipeline is built, Morgan said it would not solve many of his core issues with Canada."It's the system that's broken, not a particular policy, not a particular infrastructure project, or even a particular government that's in power," Morgan said. "It's the system. That's why there's been an independence movement flaring up and down for over 40 years now. "If I hear that language of them saying they want to start examining the Constitution, that would certainly perk my ears up and make me think maybe they actually want to change things."Fellow Alberta independence advocate Jeff Rath argues that the Pacific Link pipeline could strengthen the argument for Alberta independence, because the government's estimated $265 billion in additional royalties over 50 years would make an independence Alberta more prosperous. "Why do we want to share that revenue with Ottawa?" said Rath in an interview with the Western Standard. "Let's keep it all in Alberta, and make Alberta the best place in the world to live.” .Federalist supporter and former Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta won with Thursday's announcement and Carney's acknowledgment of the economic opportunity surrounding oil. "Every line of this is what we Albertans have been saying for years!" wrote Kenney in an X post. "Total repudiation of the Trudeau-Guilbault energy policy!".Alberta Prosperity Project leader Mitch Sylvestre takes issue with the Pacific Link because of the accompanying Pathways carbon capture project, which he says will pump toxic chemicals into the ground and risk polluting Alberta's water system and aquifer."Pathways is an ecological disaster waiting to happen with absolutely no real benefit to anybody, and it's a real cost to Albertans," said Sylvestre during an interview with the Western Standard."So my message is: quit playing games with us, and get rid of the toxic waste dump idea. And if you really want to build a pipeline for Alberta, that's not just showmanship, which is what they've always done because there's very little trust here between us and them."Sylvestre believes that Pacific Link will not decrease support for Alberta independence if the Pathways Project comes with it."If you really want to impact the October 19th vote, take Pathways off the table and build a no-strings-attached pipeline, and, do you know what, that would possibly help," Sylvestre said..Outside of the Alberta independence movement, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce applauded the pipeline announcement on Thursday, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on Alberta and Canada."Getting our resources to Asia-Pacific markets is a path to more production, prosperity and a brighter future for workers, their families and communities," wrote Bryan Detchou, Senior Director, Natural Resources, Environment and Sustainability for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, in a statement."This path will strengthen Canada’s role on the world stage, connecting our resources with new customers while helping support the stability and resilience of global supply chains, and reinforcing our reputation as a trusted partner to our allies."