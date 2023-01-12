Bill 3 passes

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Federal Court has granted Alberta’s application to intervene in six lawsuits against federal legislation that bans more than 1,500 models of firearms.

On Sept. 26, 2022, Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro announced the province would seek to advance legal arguments in six ongoing lawsuits concerning constitutional and non-constitutional legal issues related to the federal firearms ban.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

(3) comments

Goose
Goose

Based Shandro under Smith certainly beats debased Shandro under Kenney.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Rather impressed with this statement " . . . arbitrarily banned — simply because the ‘style’ of the firearm was deemed to be aesthetically displeasing by bureaucrats in Public Safety Canada," Shandro said.

This is good news.

However, we can't just fight against them coming to take them - I want to be able to use my formerly restricted now prohibited firearm.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Excellent. UPC delivering as promised, representing Albertans rights and defending Albertans from Federal Liberal overreach.

Report Add Reply

