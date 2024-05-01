Alberta is ‘calling’ skilled trades with $5,000 moving bonuses

Alberta is calling.So much so, the UCP government is offering moving bonuses of up to $5,000 for skilled trade people in BC, Ontario and Quebec to help fill critical job vacancies in areas like housing and infrastructure. In a release, Job Minister Matt Jones said the campaign is being bolstered by a one-time refundable tax credit to seal the deal. In a release, the government said it would allocate $10 million to attract 2,000 qualified people from other provinces.The actual ad campaign itself will cost an additional $2.5 million..“Alberta's continued economic growth presents a wealth of opportunities for skilled workers from across the country. It also demonstrates we are serious about filling productive jobs with productive workers to support our expanding infrastructure needs,” he said.As part of the pitch, it said Alberta remains a leader in Canada in investment and job creation. Alberta workers continue to have the highest weekly earnings in the country, per capita investments are the highest in Canada and real GDP is projected to outpace the national average at 2.9% this year — all of which is helping to drive job growth. “As more jobs are created, companies need even more skilled workers to keep pace,” it said. A recent forecast from BuildForce Canada projects total construction employment in Alberta to increase by another 14,000 workers between 2024 and 2033..“Alberta's continued economic growth presents a wealth of opportunities for skilled workers from across the country. It also demonstrates we are serious about filling productive jobs with productive workers to support our expanding infrastructure needs,”Jobs Minister Matt Jones.With housing starts on the rise and multibillion-dollar mega-projects such as the Dow Path2Zero project in Fort Saskatchewan, the government says the need for tradespeople has never been greater.The campaign will highlight the career and lifestyle advantages of living in Alberta, including a thriving job market, high wages, the lowest taxes in Canada, affordable housing and diverse communities.It’s the third phase in the ‘Alberta is Calling’ campaign.Phase 1, which was deployed in August 2022, focused on attracting skilled workers in the health care, trades and technology sectors from Toronto and Vancouver.Phase 2, in March 2023, targeted regions in Ontario and Atlantic Canada with the highest rates of unemployment..The present iteration will run from May 1 to July 2, focused on skilled trades workers in BC, Québec and Ontario and includes advertising on post-secondary campuses, restaurants, bars and gyms, radio, streaming sites and social media.This phase will be much “narrower in scope” due to the moving bonus and will include an updated Albertaiscalling.ca web site.