Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz sent a letter Thursday to federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault on the upcoming Clean Fuel Regulations.

“Today, I sent a letter to Minister Steven Guilbeault informing him the Government of Alberta is joining the Government of Saskatchewan and the Atlantic provinces in calling on the federal government to immediately halt the implementation of the federal Clean Fuel Regulations on July 1," Schulz said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest356

These federal politicans have no empathy with Non QC canadians whatsoever. QC enjoys lower taxes at the expense of all other Canadians. Want to break up a country - keep doing what you are doing folks.

rianc

The CFS is a scam. Refiners have to add ethanol to the gasoline and bio-diesel to diesel. It there isn't enough additives available, then the refiners then have to pay the government for credits for not adding enough additives which are already in short supply in North America. All of this then gets added into the price of fuel and charged to consumers. It is just another tax by Trudumb and his cabal of idiots.

Machuugoo

We will have net zero. Everyone will leave look at detroit to see what a mass exodus does to an area.

HEwashen

Oooooo, another useless letter, Fidel Trudeau and his cronies are really scared, eh?

Cut the nonsense and flat out refuse to do any of the climate/carbon cult like horse sh’t already. I need fuel for my truck and saw to get firewood for winter, so I can stay warm

Chris49

Another strongly worded letter to a federal entity that delights in seeing the pain their policies create on Western provinces. Time to go with the Not Withstanding clause and refuse to implement both the carbon tax increase and the clean fuel bs. Time to support our farmers, truckers and every resident impacted disproportionately in Alberta.

Jasper425

[thumbup] Couldn't have said it better. Time to refuse to cooperate with these destructive Federal government policies.

PersonOne

[thumbup]

