Alberta

Alberta Law Society holds disciplinary hearing against Rath

Jeffrey Rath and the Alberta Law Society's team laid out their arguments at a hearing as Rath faces three new allegations of professional misconduct.
An Alberta independence group unveils their proposed referendum question, led by Jeff Rath
An Alberta independence group unveils their proposed referendum question, led by Jeff Rath
Covid Vaccines
Alberta lawyer Jeffrey Rath
Alberta law society

