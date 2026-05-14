Alberta

Alberta leaders react to judge quashing Alberta independence petition

Jason Kenney, Naheed Nenshi, Danielle Smith, and Mitch Sylvestre placed in front of an Alberta flag
Jason Kenney, Naheed Nenshi, Danielle Smith, and Mitch Sylvestre placed in front of an Alberta flagWS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Ableg
Thomas Lukaszuk
Tyler Shandro
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Mitch Sylvestre
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta Forever Canadian
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news