Methane Emissions
A new provincial report shows Alberta is on track to meet and exceed its methane emissions reduction goal.

The province’s second annual progress report on methane emissions reductions from Alberta’s oil and gas sector shows methane emissions from those operations decreased by about 44% between 2014 and 2021.

