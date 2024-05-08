Alberta legislative committee recommends former UCP candidate as new ethics commissioner

Alberta United Conservative Party MLAs on a legislative committee recommended former nomination Shawn McLeod (Edmonton-Rutherford) become the next ethics commissioner.McLeod was selected by the committeefor what they said was his years of experience in non-partisan executive roles such as labour and immigration and jobs, economy, and northern development deputy minister. He has worked as a lawyer and is a member of the Bonaparte First Nation. “The committee made the determination that Mr. McLeod is the best possible candidate for this job,” said committee chair Tany Yao in a Wednesday press release. “Not only does he have years of experience in executive and leadership roles, but he has a deep understanding of the moral obligations of MLAs, ministers, senior officials, and political staff.” Yao called McLeod “an asset in enhancing the accountability and integrity of government for years to come.”The Alberta UCP said the committee will soon table its report in the Alberta Legislature with his appointment recommendation. This follows an almost six-month search process. UCP MLA Shane Getson (Lac. Ste. Anne-Parkland) pointed out the committee “considered exemplary candidates from across the country and found the right person for the job.”“I look forward to the assembly supporting this recommendation and moving forward with Mr. McLeod’s appointment,” said Getson. The ethics commissioner is an independent officer of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and plays a crucial role in upholding ethical standards and transparency for positions across government.Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said McLeod has clear partisan ties to the UCP. “He sought a UCP nomination in 2019 and has a clear record of conservative political donations,” said Irwin. “This is meant to be a non-partisan, unbiased role.”.Irwin asked what could go wrong.The Office of the Ethics Commissioner found Alberta Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interaction with Justice in relation to the criminal charges against Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski in 2023. READ MORE: Ethics Commissioner finds Smith contravened the conflicts of interest act in her dealings with PawlowskiThe allegations were Smith sought to influence the prosecution of Pawlowski, who was facing charges relating to the Coutts Border Blockade and tried to interfere with the administration of justice.However, Smith was cleared of allegations made by the CBC and Alberta NDP that she and her office had contacted Crown attorneys about the case.