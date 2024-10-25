UPDATED: Alberta legislature to reconvene for fall session on Monday

The Alberta government said the legislature will reconvene for the fall sitting on Monday with legislation to protect and advance Albertans’ rights, freedoms, and opportunities. This fall, the Alberta government said it will introduce legislation fortifying Albertans’ rights, freedoms, and opportunities, ensuring protections are updated to reflect modern times. “Alberta’s government is heading back in the legislature, with a laser-focus on the protection of Albertans’ best interests,” said Alberta Government House Leader Joseph Schow in a Friday press release. “The legislation introduced this session will see Alberta be a leader in Canada, enshrining fundamental rights while simultaneously ensuring our province remains a haven for job-creating investment with strong, business-friendly policies.”During the fall session, the Alberta government said it will focus on strengthening and amending the Alberta Bill of Rights to include new rights. These rights will include protections for personal autonomy, including the right to refuse to refuse medical care, treatment, or a vaccine without consent; the right to acquire, keep, and use firearms in accordance with the law; and enhanced property rights. It said legislation will be introduced to restrict gender transitions in minors, strengthen ties between parents and their children’s education, and ensure biological females have the opportunity to compete in biological female-only sports. It said it will propose legislation to promote workplace safety; increase safety, transparency, and accountability in the childcare sector; and protect Albertans’ privacy in today’s digital environment. It added its emphasis on protecting rights and freedoms in a changing world builds on the ongoing work to continue diversifying Alberta’s economy and maintain its business- and investment-friendly environment. Schow followed up by saying people can expect 13 bills this fall session. “I’m always hesitant to throw out that specific number because some times issues emerge that we have to adapt to quickly and so other bills could be introduced,” he said. “But we do anticipate 13 bills, which includes a Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act.” When it comes to Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA) motions, he called them “a tool that we have at our disposal at all times to adapt to ever emerging situations in Ottawa.” At the moment, he said there are no planned ASA motions. Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said a headline in the Edmonton Journal about the government focusing on the Alberta Bill of Rights and gender identity policies says all people need to know about its priorities. “You want healthcare where and when you need it,” said Irwin. “You want investments in education and housing.”.Rather than deal with the current priorities, Irwin pointed out Albertans want life to be affordable. Meanwhile, she said the government wants “to pander to a few and attack the most vulnerable.”Schow said in February the spring legislative session would focus on taking various measures to grow the economy, protect people, improve healthcare and stop Canadian government overreach..Schow says a focus of Alberta gov't's spring session will be standing up to federal government overreach.“Alberta is the best province in Canada to live, to work, to raise a family,” said Schow. “And as a government, it is our duty to ensure our province stays this way and that we continue to have a prosperous society.”