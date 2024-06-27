Alberta looks to spur crypto industry with Calgary rodeo and trade mission

It’s rodeo of a different kind.Calgary is world renowned for the annual Stampede, but if Alberta Blockchain Consortium executive director Koleya Karringten has her way, it’ll soon be known for the annual Bitcoin Rodeo and from July 8-12.It’s part of an inbound trade mission which will see more than 70 entrepreneurs and government policy makers work to build a new industry, essentially from the ground up.That’s almost three times more than the number that turned out for last year’s event and 10 times more than the inaugural event in Texas in 2021.It’s not all business; an accompanying conference will feature speakers including The Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt and guest will take in a series of local Stampede-themed events.Exponential growth is exactly what — who is also an executive member and co-founder of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium — has in mind. In an interview, she confidently spoke of creating Canada’s next trillion dollar industry..And Alberta is precisely the place to do it, with an abundance of natural and financial resources and business-friendly tax and fiscal policies that enjoy the full support of the UCP government.And in fact, Alberta is the only jurisdiction in Canada with a full-time cabinet minister — Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally — dedicated to drafting a long-term policy ‘roadmap’ dedicated specifically to the sector.He’ll be leading round table discussions with other senior ministers including Premier Danielle Smith to talk about ways to kickstart growth.That’s because Bitcoin mining is basically a massive energy play that captures the value of various power sources and transforms them into a liquid digital financial asset.In that regard, it brings together the worlds of energy production and merges it with tech and finance..Karringten compares Bitcoin mining to building and maintaining data centres and AI — they potentially use gigawatts of power and need similar infrastructure. Bitcoin mines are somewhat more flexible because they can be sited off grid and integrated with renewable energy projects or even adjacent to old oil and gas wells in marginal fields that would otherwise be uneconomic.“If you know how to run an energy company, like some of the things that are possible within this industry is like oil and gas companies who are low producing just due to an abundance of natural gas that they would have to flare off. They could take that natural gas put Bitcoin mining companies could pay to put generators on their site, utilize that natural gas, do a carbon offset, so instead of flaring, you're now repurposing it right and reducing your carbon emissions out there,” she explains.“Being able to diversify your assets by mining into Bitcoin, which will make your company money, but then you're going get more access to things like the condensate and the more valuable assets sitting lower underground that you currently you know, are very slow to get at. So there's joint venture partnerships that could also help speed up energy production in the province.”It’s for those same reasons Texas is considered a Bitcoin leader in North America and even the world, which brought in more than USD$4 billion in GDP within five years.“So the investment that went into that state was huge, and they have a very on grid mining strategy. It has been able to help them get their grid to up to 66% capacity on renewables, renewables, which is good. But Alberta could definitely handle an even larger investment into the province, it could handle a higher hash rate in the province and it could do it fully off grid with the ability to supply that energy back.”