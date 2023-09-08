Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Coronation RCMP caught the alleged arsonist who burnt down the Evangelical Free Church in the Town of Coronation.
On September 5, 2023, at 12:57 p.m., the Coronation and Consort RCMP received a 911 call about a fire at the Evangelical Free Church.
After the RCMP investigation, they arrested Nickolas Guy Fortier, 23, a resident of Coronation, and charged him with arson and mischief over $5,000.
Witnesses saw and took a video of a man who came to the church earlier with a jerry can.
People saw the man come back to the church just before noon and leave a short time after. That was right before the fire was reported to the RCMP.
Fortier was released on an Undertaking with conditions. He has a court date set for October 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Coronation court in Alberta.
If anyone has further information on this incident or video, please contact Coronation RCMP at (403) 578-3666.
Members of the public who want to report suspect suspicious activity or property related crime in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
(13) comments
Now, if this had been any other 'house of worship' than a Christian church, the perp would have been charged with a 'hate crime' and probably held without bail.
As it was 'just' a church, the 'Just-Us' system treats it as 'no harm, no foul'. Bail was set at $0.00. All the accused had to do was sign a statement saying he wouldn't do it again.
Absolutely no bias in the 'Just-Us' system! (Is my sarcasm evident?)
But Lich is in front of Federal judge looking at hard time for 'Mischief".
Remind us, if this perpetrator hadn't been caught on camera by a member of the public, would this be under investigation for years by the RCMP like the other 50 plus churches vandalized or burnt to the ground?
Caught, charged, out on bail almost immediately, definitely not someone critical of the Trudeau regime, like the #Coutts4 now on day 572? without bail. Remember you can burn down churches, but not criticize dear leader.
Where is his mugshot? None of the two or three media outlets who have reported the arrest showed the perp's picture. Presumably our woke cops did not release it.
And from the mainline media: complete silence.
First offence, suspended sentence. Should be automatic 30 years.
Haven't seen anyone else report on this. I personally know members of the congregation who are devasated. Why is this not a so-called "hate crime"? Funny how there's no Leftist phrase for the hatred of Christians as in the often trotted out "Islamaphobia" and "Xenophobia".
Yes - this is definitely Climate Change - like ALL the Directed Energy Weapon fires around the world.
All lies by the poltico/bankster/pedo/hollywood/media cult.
So here is a guy that got caught. I personally believe we have radicalized people all over Canada that are setting fires everywhere. And yes most forest fires. In Edmonton river valley a citizen made a video of a brush fire that was burning. The citizen reported he saw a person start this fire just a few moments before, but he did not catch it on video. Forest fires are starting all over in very unnatural ways. Remember, the cause of the Fort MAC fire was never determined. Remember, the Slave Lake fire was arson. That guy was caught. Climate change is not causing all our fires. Climate change activists who have invested 100’s of billions in wind and solar are causing this fires. They are very sick people.
Free Canada: [thumbup]
I don't know if this guy is mentally unstable or something but but in general church burnings and the forest fires are the direct result of the current media and government propaganda. How well it works became obvious during the lockdowns when neighbours called the police on neighbours and children called the police on their parents. This is a sick world we live in.
[thumbup]
Crowbar hotel for the rest of his life would be an appropriate sentence.
Are we sure it is not climate change?
