Alberta man’s father confirms son died after trying to commit Israeli attack

Alberta resident Zachareah Adam Quraishi’s father Adam said his son had been killed after trying to carry out a terrorist attack in Israel. Adam said he was unable to talk right now, as he was processing this incident. “Prayers pls,” said Adam in a Monday Facebook post. “He was an empathetic boy.”.While Zachareah died, he said he was confused.Adam had served as the president of the Muslim Students’ Association at the University of Alberta during the 2000-2001 school year.Zachareah was killed on Monday after shouting “Free Palestine” and charging at Israeli security guards while holding a knife at Netiv Ha’asara. A video from the attack published by the Israel Defence Forces indicates guards had been walking around Netiv Ha’asara’s protected front gate as he ran towards them. However, the guards responded by shooting him dead.Photos from it show he came to the area with a rental car. Israeli media said he had arrived in the country on Sunday with a Canadian passport, claiming he was on vacation.