Alberta Medical Association asks Smith to back off gender transition policies

The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) Section of Pediatrics said the medical practices for gender transitions in minors are safe. “This is a medical decision, and no one should be involved except the child, the parents if the child is not a mature minor, the physician (pediatrician or family/rural physician) and other healthcare team members,” said the AMA Section of Pediatrics in a Thursday statement. “The doctor-patient relationship is inviolable and sacrosanct.”.Studies show transgender youth have higher rates of mental health issues and suicidality because of the stigma attached to their status. If these youth are denied care, the AMA said it will make their mental health worse. It alleged the Alberta government’s new policies on gender transitions in minors “single them out and reinforce stigma.” This could add to the current and future burden of mental health issues on a healthcare system that cannot meet the population’s needs. As for treatments, it said puberty blockers are reversible and puberty goes forward once treatment stops. It added treatment gives patients time to determine their options without permanent effects. Puberty blockers have benefits for transgender patients by stopping the development of certain sexual characteristics, so they might not need surgery if they move forward with gender-affirming care. Bottom surgery is limited to people 18 years old and older in Canada. The AMA concluded by saying children and youth “have the right to the appropriate medical care at the appropriate time, and this should not be denied to them.” “We urge the Premier, in the strongest terms, to reconsider these proposed changes for care of transgender youth,” it said. Lion Advocacy founder Daniel Freiheit asked how many of the AMA’s members were in favour and were opposed to this statement. “If you put this statement in front of the *entire* AMA, what would the final vote be?” said Freiheit.“Time to show your work.”.Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay questioned if the AMA will repeat its claim puberty blockers are reversible if Canada has a Tavistock-style inquiry and gender clinic doctors face criminal prosecution. “Is this what your members tell children and their parents?” said Kay..Smith said on Wednesday changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults.READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”