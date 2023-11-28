Alberta meets — and beats — feds’ methane reduction targets three years early

Alberta has managed to achieve something Ottawa hasn’t even come close to doing — meeting an emissions reduction target of any kind. And it didn’t just manage to reduce captive methane emissions 45% from 2014 levels, it accomplished the feat three years early, in 2022, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).Alberta hit its methane reduction target early by working “closely” with industry, including early action programs such as carbon offsets, implementation of strong provincial regulatory requirements in place for all facilities and improved leak detection and repair. .“I'm hoping that (Environment) Minister Guilbeault sends out a congratulatory press release today about our energy industry's success in reducing emissions and meeting our targets early.”Premier Danielle Smith.This approach was estimated to have saved industry approximately $600 million compared to the federal approach, while still accelerating emissions reduction.At a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday, Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz, alongside Premier Smith, contrasted Alberta’s collaborative carrot approach to Ottawa’s sticks for meeting the target.“We have hit our methane emissions reduction target three years early thanks to a common-sense, made-in-Alberta approach. Managing emissions from our oil and gas industry is our job, not Ottawa’s — and we are getting the job done,” Schulz said..“Managing emissions from our oil and gas industry is our job, not Ottawa’s — and we are getting the job done,”Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.Smith quipped she would like to see some recognition from federal officials. “I'm hoping that (Environment) Minister Guilbeault sends out a congratulatory press release today about our energy industry's success in reducing emissions and meeting our targets early.” After water vapour, methane is one of the most potent of all greenhouse gases, with 86% more warming potential than CO2. In Alberta most emissions are so-called ‘fugitive’ releases from leaky oil and gas wells and the expansion and contraction of storage tanks and vessels, a certain amount which is unavoidable for safety reasons.As part of the effort, the AER inspected more than 15,000 facilities and well sites and installed more than 58,000 low or no-bleed devices such as pumps and valves, generating more than seven million certified emissions reduction credits..Moving forward, the UCP government said it would advance new approaches to enhanced regulations, market-based incentives and programs to further reduce methane emissions to help reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and “protect Alberta’s oil and gas sector from intrusive federal methane regulations.”Industry leaders were also quick to credit provincial efforts with helping achieve a positive result.“Alberta’s approach with effective regulations, offset programs and research support contributed to accelerating methane emissions reductions." "We are investing significant resources into research and will continue to work with the provincial government on additional emissions reduction opportunities,” said Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers’ CEO Lisa Baiton.