Alberta

Alberta minister says Ottawa's nicotine pouch regulations abandon rural communities

Vaping and Nicotine Pouches
Vaping and Nicotine PouchesImage courtesy of AI
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Abpoli
Ableg
Dale Nally
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Nicotine pouch ban
Health Minister Marjorie Michel
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Western Standard
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