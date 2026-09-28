Alberta

Alberta ministers attempt to reassure municipal leaders about Alberta's AI data centre strategy

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An AI-generated image of an AI data centre facility located outside of Calgary. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Ableg
Alberta Municipalities
Rj Sigurdson
AI data centres
Synapse Data Center
Alberta AI Data Centre
Meta AI data centre
Dylan Bressey
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Western Standard
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