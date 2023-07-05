Two Alberta government ministers are calling on the federal government to implement back-to-work legislation to end the strikes at ports in BC.
In a letter to the feds, signed by Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors and Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, they expressed concerns regarding the current work stoppage affecting Canada's west coast ports.
To consider such legislation to end the strike would require the federal government to recall Parliament.
“That’s why we think it’s very prudent right now for the federal government to reconvene and use legislation, if necessary.”— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 4, 2023
"The Government of Alberta respects the collective bargaining process and recognizes that both parties (involved in the strike) have legitimate concerns to address and goals to pursue," said Dreeshen in the letter.
Dreeshen said negotiations currently taking place between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) are of "utmost importance to Alberta."
"A prolonged work stoppage will disrupt gateways in BC that Alberta relies on to move products to international markets," he said.
Alberta’s government has met with shippers, exporters/importers, and workers that rely on Canada’s west coast ports.A port strike hurts businesses, jobs, and the supply of daily products Albertans count on. #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/MYtpcoduj5— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 4, 2023
According to Dreeshen, in 2021, $12.4 billion or 9% of Alberta's merchandise exports, including grains and mineral and forest products were shipped via the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.
"An overall $500 million worth of cargo such as agri-foods, potash, critical minerals and household necessities are handled by the BCMEA's member terminals and carriers through west coast ports every day, comprising 16% of Canada's total traded goods," Dreeshen said in the letter.
"Should this labour disruption continue, it will have an increasingly severe impact on the livelihoods of Albertans."
Dreeshen then warned the feds about perishable goods and how the strike is affecting the flow of goods to and from Alberta.
"A prolonged labour disruption at this time will also diminish Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner with other markets," he said.
"Canada's supply chains have been negatively affected in recent years by various events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather such as wildfires and flooding and other labour disruptions within the transportation sector."
Dreeshen said the feds should recall Parliament.
"Alberta supports an immediate recall of Parliament for the consideration of legislation to resolve this critically important issue if necessary," he said, then asked the feds to also consider a new process for addressing the risk of work stoppages at ports.
Alberta calls on the federal government to recall Parliament and consider using legislation to resolve this dispute.— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 4, 2023
"The federal government must ensure labour stability and in doing so, support a resilient supply chain to protect our economy and the Canadians who rely on it," Dreeshen said.
"Alberta calls on the federal government to recall Parliament and consider using legislation to resolve this dispute."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters on Wednesday that she will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
"I have a meeting with the prime minister on July 7. And of course, this would be a topic of conversation, Parliament is scheduled to not return until September. And what I've seen the two parties moving further away rather than closer together, this would be devastating," Smith said.
Smith said the UCP government's request has been that Parliament needs to return to attend to the strike saying it is disruptive to the province's economy and the economy of Saskatchewan.
"Saskatchewan has also weighed in as well. So there'll be some conversations over the coming days," Smith said.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced that the NDP would not provide the unanimous consent required to expedite any federal legislation to resolve the strike involving British Columbia port workers.
Over the past 50 years, Parliament has intervened nine times through emergency legislation to end disputes at Pacific ports, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We would decline,” Singh’s office said in a statement.
“We would oppose back-to-work legislation. The New Democratic Party is for negotiated contracts and the right of workers to strike. We call on the parties to settle the dispute at the table.”
