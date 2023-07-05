Dreeshen calling on feds to recall Parliament to end strike

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen.

 WS photo. Headshot from Twitter.

Two Alberta government ministers are calling on the federal government to implement back-to-work legislation to end the strikes at ports in BC.

In a letter to the feds, signed by Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors and Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, they expressed concerns regarding the current work stoppage affecting Canada's west coast ports.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(6) comments

Raz
Raz

The NDP want the port strike, so does Trudeau. It is part of the China policy. Cease the means of production!

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

True-dolt won't bring in back to work legislation, not in BC. He wants the union vote in BC, as he has enough of ON and QU wrapped up. With BC, he thinks he can get a majority. Per a YouTube video that I saw yesterday, he's looking for a snap election before the depression/recession that he caused, starts. If a strike hurts AB? All the better, he thinks.

4Q True-dolt!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

If they cant stay on the job during a stress time, they should not be in government.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

If it were the Port of Montreal, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime would be on it like flies on ship.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Please trudeau, call it a national emergency and unleash the cops on horses on these guys. We need accelerationism, the left coast idiots need to understand trudeau is their enemy, like he is the enemy of the rest of the country outside quebec

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The war measures act needs to be declared, longshoremen need to have their bank accounts frozen, and they need to be run over by RCMP on horses, they need their Jerry cans stolen and if they have bouncy castles they need to be poked with a sharp object, the preferment has been set and there is no turning back now, any longshoremen still unvaxxed need to be fired as well, oh ya and F Justin Castro.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.