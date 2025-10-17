Alberta ministers say Ottawa's justice reforms 'don't go far enough'

Two Alberta ministers say the federal government’s new plan to strengthen public safety and reform the criminal justice system is a welcome step, but still falls short of addressing the underlying problems with Canada’s bail and parole laws.In a joint statement, Justice Minister Mickey Amery and Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said: “For far too long the criminal justice system has been unable to properly protect public safety, due to Ottawa’s ineffective bail and parole legislation. Today’s announcement is only one step in the right direction towards public safety but it doesn’t appear to go far enough. We will comment further once we see the full legislation.”.Their remarks came after Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a sweeping public safety and community investment package on Thursday.The federal plan includes new legislation that would eliminate conditional sentences such as house arrest for serious crimes including sexual assault and require those convicted to serve time in correctional facilities. Carney said the reforms are intended to “keep violent criminals and repeat offenders off our streets” and restore public confidence in the justice system.The Prime Minister also announced the hiring of 1,000 new RCMP officers across Canada, with a focus on enhancing national security, countering cybercrime, and addressing organized criminal activity..A portion of the new positions will target financial crimes, particularly those affecting seniors and retirees. Carney described the legislation as part of a broader effort to “deliver the justice Canadians deserve” and strike a balance between law enforcement and community support.He also emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling the root causes of crime through investments in affordable housing and economic opportunity.As part of that effort, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new housing initiative. The first project, a 540-unit modular development in Downsview, Ontario, will include deeply affordable units and is expected to contribute to a long-term goal of building more than 63,000 new homes in the Greater Toronto Area..While Amery and Ellis acknowledged the direction of the reforms, their statement suggests frustration that Ottawa’s measures may not go far enough to address repeat offenders or ensure community safety.Their comments reflect longstanding provincial concerns that federal bail and parole policies have allowed high-risk offenders back into communities too soon, contributing to rising rates of violent and property crime. Alberta’s government has repeatedly called for tougher bail provisions and more stringent conditions on release..Carney said the federal Justice and Public Safety ministers, along with the Attorney General, are meeting with their provincial and territorial counterparts in Kananaskis, Alberta, to discuss implementation and next steps. Both levels of government have expressed the need for collaboration, though Alberta’s early response highlights a potential divide over how far reforms should go to balance rehabilitation with accountability.“The world is more dangerous and divided,” Carney said during the announcement. “But in Canada, we decide what happens here. We are choosing to build stronger communities where Canadians can feel safe in their homes.”As provinces await the full details of the legislation, it remains to be seen whether Ottawa’s latest reforms will satisfy calls from Alberta and other jurisdictions for deeper, more aggressive changes to the bail and parole system.