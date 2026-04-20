Alberta

Alberta MLAs gets testy over electoral boundaries report

Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.
Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.W/S Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Joseph Schow
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta question period
Alberta Elections
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news