A Calgary mother says the incident of a transwoman with her penis hanging out in front of children at a local pool's changing room happened and she is now getting a lawyer.
The mother claims she is not lying about what happened at Canyon Meadows Pool last month and that she is upset that the police claims her story is untrue.
"At this moment I have to focus on my upcoming surgery that I’ve been waiting three years for. Going against the police isn’t something I can do till after my surgery and recovery," the mother told the Western Standard.
"I’m upset and hurt by the statement of the police, first I was completely put off when I phoned and asked what I should do with this situation. The operator went and talked to a sergeant and came back and told me it was a city issue and to phone 311. They could have come out and investigated with all the other parents there in attendance to get actual statements from other parents of what happened."
The Western Standard has learned from the mother that other parents with children also witnessed the incident, but are too afraid to come forward out of fear of losing their jobs in Calgary.
"We acknowledge the impact that the recent demonstrations have had on people and communities across Calgary, especially those within the LGBTQ2S+ community," the Calgary Police Service (CPS) stated on Thursday.
"Recently, demonstrations have been taking place outside Canyon Meadows Pool based on allegations that there was an act of indecent exposure in a change room. CPS has thoroughly investigated the incident and has determined that these allegations are unfounded. This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media. There was no act of indecent exposure. CPS is sharing this information in the interest of correcting misinformation that causes further harm to our community."
The mother claimed that instead of CPS investigating on the day of the incident, they let it go until a councillor phoned them to ask questions.
"The parents that were there need to start talking but want to be kept out of this because of how it was handled in the first place," the mother said.
"I can only speak to what I witnessed and now am being called a liar. When I went to give my statement two weeks after the incident took place they told me they investigated the incident, talked with the person in question and there was no ill intent and not criminal in nature because they were coming out of the washroom stall."
The mother is sticking to the story that the transwoman exposed her penis in the change room while children were around while coming out of a stall and she wasn't the only one who witnessed the incident.
A concerned father was also outraged.
"I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter, when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons," the father said.
The father went into the changing room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked just finishing up in the washroom.
The mother said she tried to make it to the protest at city hall this past weekend but because of a lack of a babysitter for her kids, she was unable to attend.
"I didn't want them to witness the counter-protest especially after my daughter was talking with this man (transwoman) in the locker room. I don’t want to put any more stress on her," the mother said.
"I hope more parents start speaking up and I pray for a policy change before someone gets hurt."
The mother said she is now getting a lawyer.
"I am meeting with a lawyer next week regarding this to see what my options are, so I don't want to comment any further till I speak with them. I can't speak for what other parents said and saw and they won't come forward."
The Western Standard reached out to CPS to clarify what was reported "wrong" on social media, but so far hasn't heard back.
(13) comments
You go be transgender all you like as long as you equally respect those who are different. When you decide to be a full time female impersonator to gain access to womens change rooms, you better have gotten a loppodiclofomy or you take your junk back to the boys room until you do! Commit 100%, sure, otherwise NO! One day, there will be a sexual assault with this pandering wokeness, then, ALL the trannies are going to lose every inch of gained ground.
I don't get it, what was this woman doing looking at other peoples' junk in the changeroom? Lol, the transwoman didn't ask for anyone to look at her peepee lmao.
What the CPS is saying is that if you are a man that feels like a women one day, or for an hour even, it’s ok to enter a female change room when you know children will be coming in from their swim lesson and around them naked. Sick!
They are saying it’s not against the law because you feel like a women. Maybe it’s time then to take things into our own hands to discourage pedophilia. The CPS is saying that it’s ok for this to happen but I’m sure most parents by far don’t.
The COVID years should have already taught us an important lesson: the Calgary Police Service has been morphed into a completely POLITICAL organization. They are the equivalent to the Soviet NKVD - a political police force who's primary goals are to enforce the political aims of the "regime" (in this case, the most "woke" Mayor in Canada - the radical Gondek) and to crush any political dissenters.
So while crime spirals out of control in Calgary, the CPS is dedicating resources to enforcing Gondek's bylaws, patrolling drag events, and taking photos and running investigations into anti-regime protestors. Sad and scary times.
So Calgary Police Service confirmed that the incident occurred as they “spoke with the person in question.” However, no charges will be laid as there was “no ill intent.” I think I got that right. So this guy didn’t mean any harm by flashing his wang in front of a group of little girls?!?! How bloody stupid are our police?
Keep up the fight
Sure doesn't sound like a "thorough investigation" if they never interviewed the primary witnesses.
Yet another example of the 'dress-up' and lets pretend crowd demanding that all Canadians participate in their 's*x fantasy cults'.
I hope the mother sues the individual and the police. And for that matter, sue the provincial government for demanding we facilitate/participate in other people's 'cults.'
I have never seen anyone use a washroom stall in a pool changeroom while naked. There is something seriously wrong with the police and those parents need to at least attest to what they saw.
So sad, Calgary used to be a great city.
Seems like Mayot Sochi and the woke, progressive left-wing members of city council are fine with this. Shakes head in disgust.
This is Gondek in Calgary..same pile...
Neufeld is the chief of the most corrupt police force in Canada. Obvious, whose word to believe.
