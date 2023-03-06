Canyon Meadows pool

Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre 

 Courtesy Greg Debicki/City of Calgary

A Calgary mother says the incident of a transwoman with her penis hanging out in front of children at a local pool's changing room happened and she is now getting a lawyer.

The mother claims she is not lying about what happened at Canyon Meadows Pool last month and that she is upset that the police claims her story is untrue.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Grinder
Grinder

You go be transgender all you like as long as you equally respect those who are different. When you decide to be a full time female impersonator to gain access to womens change rooms, you better have gotten a loppodiclofomy or you take your junk back to the boys room until you do! Commit 100%, sure, otherwise NO! One day, there will be a sexual assault with this pandering wokeness, then, ALL the trannies are going to lose every inch of gained ground.

CliftonCJ
CliftonCJ

I don't get it, what was this woman doing looking at other peoples' junk in the changeroom? Lol, the transwoman didn't ask for anyone to look at her peepee lmao.

Harlo
Harlo

What the CPS is saying is that if you are a man that feels like a women one day, or for an hour even, it’s ok to enter a female change room when you know children will be coming in from their swim lesson and around them naked. Sick!

They are saying it’s not against the law because you feel like a women. Maybe it’s time then to take things into our own hands to discourage pedophilia. The CPS is saying that it’s ok for this to happen but I’m sure most parents by far don’t.

Tiberius
Tiberius

The COVID years should have already taught us an important lesson: the Calgary Police Service has been morphed into a completely POLITICAL organization. They are the equivalent to the Soviet NKVD - a political police force who's primary goals are to enforce the political aims of the "regime" (in this case, the most "woke" Mayor in Canada - the radical Gondek) and to crush any political dissenters.

So while crime spirals out of control in Calgary, the CPS is dedicating resources to enforcing Gondek's bylaws, patrolling drag events, and taking photos and running investigations into anti-regime protestors. Sad and scary times.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So Calgary Police Service confirmed that the incident occurred as they “spoke with the person in question.” However, no charges will be laid as there was “no ill intent.” I think I got that right. So this guy didn’t mean any harm by flashing his wang in front of a group of little girls?!?! How bloody stupid are our police?

NB Freedom
NB Freedom

Keep up the fight

I

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Sure doesn't sound like a "thorough investigation" if they never interviewed the primary witnesses.

guest50
guest50

Yet another example of the 'dress-up' and lets pretend crowd demanding that all Canadians participate in their 's*x fantasy cults'.

I hope the mother sues the individual and the police. And for that matter, sue the provincial government for demanding we facilitate/participate in other people's 'cults.'

rmannia
rmannia

I have never seen anyone use a washroom stall in a pool changeroom while naked. There is something seriously wrong with the police and those parents need to at least attest to what they saw.

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

So sad, Calgary used to be a great city.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Seems like Mayot Sochi and the woke, progressive left-wing members of city council are fine with this. Shakes head in disgust.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

This is Gondek in Calgary..same pile...

fpenner
fpenner

Neufeld is the chief of the most corrupt police force in Canada. Obvious, whose word to believe.

