Alberta-Montana rail link touted to improve tourist, economic ties to Big Sky

Days after the Alberta government pitched the possibility of expanding passenger rail, a non-profit group is touting passenger trains to Montana.An 888-kilometre rail link from Calgary to Lingingston, MT running through Lethbridge, Coutts, Great Falls and Helena would increase tourism to Canada’s mountain parks while reducing emissions.Calgary-based Integrated Travel Research and Development on April 30 released a study that suggested a proposed link would bolster ties between the two countries while tying into the UCP government’s proposed passenger rail network.A proposed Calgary-Banff link alone is expected to generate more than $5 billion in a yearly revenues..In addition, the US is looking at revitalizing or reactivating unused rail networks that could connect places like Seattle, Denver and even Texas. The vision is further reinforced by the merger of CP and Kansas City Rail that would use existing tracks.The US in particular, offers billions in federal and state grants to rehabilitate existing rail networks.”The importance of the Alberta-Montana Passenger Rail project extends beyond just improving transportation infrastructure; it represents a strategic investment in regional economic development through unlocking new economic opportunities, promoting tourism, and improving accessibility for residents and visitors alike,” according to the report.About 50,000 people travelled through the Coutts border crossing last year, more than half of them tourists.."Improving rail infrastructure is essential for not only reducing social inequalities and promoting inclusivity but also for bridging geographical gaps,"Vern Raincock, ITRD.In addition, many Albertans own vacation properties in Montana and could take advantage of a passenger rail system. In addition to being at least 10 times safer, rail also has 75% lower emissions than equivalent car transportation.To that end, ITRD was an enthusiastic backer of the Alberta government’s integrated rail master plan announced earlier this week.According to Vern Raincock, the buildout of rail networks in both Canada and the US is about economic fairness and equality for rural communities in both countries."Improving rail infrastructure is essential for not only reducing social inequalities and promoting inclusivity but also for bridging geographical gaps," he said. "(The) 'Rail for All' initiative seeks to ensure that every community benefits from these developments, making transportation more equitable across the province."