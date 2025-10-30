Alberta moves forward with sheriffs' police service and stronger Clare’s Law protections

The Alberta government is moving to toughen policing, improve correctional systems and strengthen protections for people at risk of domestic violence through new legislation introduced on Thursday.Bill 4, the Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), bundles together a series of changes aimed at what the province calls “practical, common-sense improvements” to make communities safer.The legislation builds on the creation of the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service (ASPS), strengthens Clare’s Law to help people access critical information about potentially violent partners, and modernizes the Corrections Act to streamline inmate management and coordination between provinces..“This legislation strengthens the laws that keep Albertans safe,” said Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.“It builds a strong foundation for the new Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, ensures people at risk of domestic violence can quickly get the information they need to protect themselves and modernizes how our correctional system operates.”The Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, launched in July 2025, is being developed as an alternative for municipalities seeking local law enforcement options..If the bill passes, it would create a labour relations framework for ASPS officers, granting them the same collective bargaining rights as other police services. The government says the new service will help fill gaps in policing, cut response times and make better use of public safety resources.“The Alberta Sheriffs Police Service is being built to strengthen public safety across Alberta,” said ASPS chief Sat Parhar.“Establishing a clear and consistent labour framework helps ensure future officers are supported, our recruitment is strong and the service is ready to deliver for Albertans and municipalities.”.The bill also enhances the Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence (Clare’s Law) Act by clarifying the role of the Integrated Threat and Risk Assessment Centre (ITRAC), which conducts threat assessments on individuals who may pose a significant risk of domestic violence.The amendments would give ITRAC clear authority to access police databases, cutting red tape and reducing delays in providing safety information.“Every Albertan deserves a life free from the threat of domestic violence,” said Kim Ruse, CEO of FearIsNotLove Calgary. “By removing bureaucratic obstacles and clarifying ITRAC’s access to vital police information, the government is ensuring that people at risk get faster, more reliable safety information to make life-saving decisions.”.Updates to the Corrections Act would establish a legal framework for transferring inmates between provinces and territories. The province says the change will make inmate management more efficient and bring Alberta in line with practices used across Canada.The government argues the amendments reflect a coordinated effort to modernize policing and justice systems while keeping Albertans safe.