Alberta municipal district maintains wildfire evacuation order

The Municipal District of Greenview will be keeping its evacuation order in effect for anyone in the North Goodwin area because of a wildfire. Wildfire GCU007 remains active north of Highway 43 near Range Road 21. “Everyone in the North Goodwin area west of Range Road 21, between Township Road 734 and Township Road 741, must remain evacuated,” tweeted Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) on Monday. “There is no timeline for re-entry.”.AEA said officials from Greenview will announce re-entry once it is safe to return home. It added people should not return until re-entry is announced. “Follow the MD of Greenview on Facebook, the MD of Greenview website, and over local media for updates as they become available,” said AEA. The County of Grande Prairie put out an evacuation order because of a wildfire on Friday. READ MORE: County of Grande Prairie demands residents evacuate due to wildfireThis order is in effect from Kleskun Creek north to Township Road 742. It includes the Riverstone Golf Course.“A wildfire is located four kilometres East of Teepee Creek at approximately Range Road 31 and Township Road 740,” said AEA.