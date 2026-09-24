Alberta

Alberta municipalities call for higher taxes on derelict non-residential properties

An AI generated photo of an abandoned building on a buisness road.
An AI generated photo of an abandoned building on a buisness road. Google Gemini
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Abpoli
Yeg
Alberta Municipalities
Andrew Knack
non-residential property tax
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Western Standard
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