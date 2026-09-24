Alberta municipalities call for higher taxes on derelict non-residential properties

EDMONTON — The Association of Alberta Municipalities passed a resolution on Wednesday calling for the association to urge the Government of Alberta to create a new tax subclass for derelict non-residential properties, with the option to apply higher tax rates. Members of the association passed the resolution with 94% support at their convention and trade show. The resolution calls on the association to advocate for the Alberta government to allow local governments to create a new subclass for abandoned or rundown non-residential properties and impose a higher property tax rate on them. "As many of us have experienced firsthand, when properties sit vacant, deteriorate, or become long-term problem sites, they can negatively affect businesses and residents, create safety and health concerns, and hinder community redevelopment," said Edmonton city councillor Ashley Salvador when presenting the resolution. "They often create huge demands and costs on all of our local services by law enforcement and emergency services.".Edmonton's city council passed a bylaw in September that now allows the city to tax derelict non-residential properties up to three times the normal rate. The Municipal Government Act currently only gives Calgary and Edmonton the authority to adopt such bylaws. The tax ratio between the highest non-residential property and the lowest residential at 5:1. This resolution calls on the association to advocate for municipalities to have the authority to impose a higher ratio for derelict non-residential properties. "We have seen real results of those properties either being demolished and turned into something new, or at least being properly maintained," said Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack to the Western Standard. "So, the more we can use that tool to expand into things like non-residential, where we also hear a lot of concerns, the better." .The resolution also urges the association to advocate for the Alberta government to remove the rule requiring properties to be unoccupied for one year before being classified as derelict. "It's it benefits local communities, it benefits all communities, and people who are paying," Knack said. "We're essentially all paying taxes for a lot of upkeep of these derelict properties. It really should be on the backs of those who are maintaining these derelict properties to pay the costs."