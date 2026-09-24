Alberta

Alberta municipalities call for regulations over e-scooters and other mobility devices

A Lime e-scooter placed in the middle of a sidewalk in Edmonton.
A Lime e-scooter placed in the middle of a sidewalk in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Municipalities
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
E-Scooters
E-Bikes
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