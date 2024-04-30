Alberta natural gas rates continue to fall another 20% for consumers

The worst may be over for Albertan’s struggling under the weight of natural gas prices to heat their homes.That’s because Direct Energy Regulated Services announced its default rate — the ones that have caused the most consternation among consumers this past winter — are coming down about 21% in May.Customers in the southern area — from Red Deer to the US border — will be paying $1.53 per gigajoule (Gj), down from $1.93 in April. That’s exactly the same as customers in the north region will be paying.That’s down from more than $6.44 per Gj recorded for the default gas rate in January and $7.07 in May of 2022..Demand also tends to fall in the warmer spring months.That means the typical residential gas bill for May, based on an average of 6 Gj of consumption, would amount to around $91. Rates vary depending on service provider and the specific agreement or plan.And despite proposed legislation to change the name of the ‘regulated rate option’ to the ‘rate of last resort’, the regulated rate may in fact be the cheapest alternative — before administration fees and other charges.According to the government of Alberta’s utility consumers advocate website, the most expensive five-year fixed rate plans are running around $5.69 Gj. The City of Calgary’s Enmax floating variable rate plan clocks in at $1.72.