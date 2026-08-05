Alberta

Alberta NDP back Edmonton Police 'snitch line' for offensive speech

Alberta NDP Shadow Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services David Shepherd criticizing the UCP's response to the Edmonton Police Service's "See hate. Report hate." social media post.
Alberta NDP Shadow Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services David Shepherd criticizing the UCP's response to the Edmonton Police Service's "See hate. Report hate." social media post. David Shepherd: X
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Yeg
Mike Ellis
Edmonton Police
David Shepherd
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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