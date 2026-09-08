Alberta

Alberta NDP Calgary-Shaw candidate says residents deserve a representative who will fight for them

Alberta NDP Calgary-Shaw nominee Kyle Campbell, alongside Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, campaigning in the riding ahead of the Sept. 14 by-election.
Alberta NDP Calgary-Shaw nominee Kyle Campbell, alongside Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, campaigning in the riding ahead of the Sept. 14 by-election. Kyle Campbell: X
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Alberta Ndp
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Calgary-Shaw
Kyle Campbell
Calgary-Shaw by-election
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