Alberta

Alberta NDP call for a pause on AI data centres until clear approval standards are set

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters.
NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters. Alberta NDP: YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Nate Glubish
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta AI Data Centre
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