Alberta NDP call on Smith to fire cabinet minister over new identification card program

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP shadow minister Gurinder Brar criticized Alberta's new program on Wednesday that unifies photo identification cards, health care cards and citizenship markers, saying it has created a mess and unnecessary issues for individuals trying to renew their information. The shadow minister of Service Alberta and red-tape reduction said that his office has been flooded with complaints from individuals who have issues with the UCP's new program creating three-in-one cards. "The privacy commissioner says requiring your health number and citizenship to be on your driver's license puts your privacy at risk," said Brar. "We will make it optional for those who prefer one card. If someone prefers a separate plastic health card, then that's what they should get.".The new program has received mix reviews, as some individuals enjoy the convenience, whilst others have complained about the new program, which requires those renewing their driver's license or other ID card to bring their health care card and proof of Canadian citizenship or legal residency. Along with the convenience of a three-in-one card, the UCP have said they instituted the program because there are 500,000 more health care cards in Alberta than there are residents. Beginning in July, the process now requires individuals to renew their health care card when IDs are renewed. "Albertans are embracing the security and convenience that comes with our new driver’s licences and ID cards," wrote Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally in a statement sent to the Western Standard. "In July, driver’s licence and ID transactions were up 33 per cent compared with the same time last year. Registry agents received training ahead of the rollout, and the province continues to provide guidance and answer questions as they arise."Despite the UCP running ad campaigns and other promotions to notify Albertans of the new requirements, individuals have said they were unaware of the changes or lacked the information needed to verify their identity or citizenship. Brar claims Smith needs to fire Nally due to the program's issues. "The minister of red tape didn't cut the red tape; he wrapped Albertans in this," Brar said. "It's time he is held accountable, and Albertans deserve a Service Alberta minister who will actually serve Albertans." .Brar told a story about a woman who supposedly attempted to renew her driver's license four times but was unable to do so because the registry said her birth certificates lacked sufficient information to confirm her citizenship. "Many are telling us that they don't want the UCP government's citizenship markers on their licenses, and they are telling us that renewal takes too long, and that the process excludes some from getting new ID at all, including seniors, immigrants, and widows; all these issues are the direct result of the UCP government's incompetence and discriminatory policies," Brar said. The UCP have said that no Albertan will be turned away at urgent care facilities. Individuals will be notified prior to their card's expiration, and Albertans who require additional time to get the necessary documents to renew their driver’s licence may be eligible for a 60-day temporary licence.If health care coverage is cancelled due to a missed renewal, individuals have up to one-year to apply for reinstatement. If reinstated within that period, coverage is restored effective from the date of cancellation, and insured services paid during that time may be eligible for reimbursement."Alberta is aligning with standard practice across Canada by requiring health coverage to be regularly renewed," Nally said. "Every other province except Manitoba already requires health cards to be renewed.".Nally claims adding citizenship markers to IDs is advantageous. "Having a citizenship marker on your driver’s licence or ID makes it easier for Albertans to prove their eligibility for benefits and programs they’re entitled to, including AISH, student aid and other programs and services," Nally wrote. Brar said the UCP needs to give Albertans the option to choose individual cards, end expiry dates for health care cards, institute a coverage registry that updates when a person dies, remove citizenship markers from IDs, and work with registries to ease the process. "That way we can ensure Albertans’ privacy, civil liberties and access to health care are protected," Brar said.