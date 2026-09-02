Alberta

Alberta NDP call on Smith to fire cabinet minister over new identification card program

Shadow Minister for Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Gurinder Brar speaking about Alberta's new ID card program.
Shadow Minister for Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Gurinder Brar speaking about Alberta's new ID card program. Alberta NDP Caucus: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Dale Nally
Gurinder Brar
Alberta Identity
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Healthcare cards
AHS card
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