Alberta

Alberta NDP champions data centre public consultation, while Smith's staffer questions their commitment to Alberta's economy

Rendering of a proposed AI data centre in Olds, AB.
Rendering of a proposed AI data centre in Olds, AB.Courtesy of Synapse Data Center Inc.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Rob Anderson
Nathan Ip
Rakhi Pancholi
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta AI Data Centre
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news