UCP says Johnson already addressed comments

UCP candidate for Lacombe-Ponoka Jennifer Johnson

 Photo Credit: Headshot from Twitter

The UCP said its candidate for Lacombe-Ponoka, Jennifer Johnson, "already addressed this issue" concerning what the Alberta NDP claim are "transphobic comments" about Alberta's education system.

“The comments I made last year were based on what I saw parents experiencing in the United States and not about Alberta classrooms," Johnson said in an emailed statement to the Western Standard.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

timagis
timagis

If anyone owes anyone an apology it's the NDP to the people of Alberta. Notley's group can call all Albertans foul names but that's okay. As far as I'm concerned through out this elections they have shown their true colors with their foul tactics, trying to do the cancel culture cr@p so they take out the competition, lying to new immigrants about placing their signs on their property and the list goes on. They really have no class & have no skills to run our province unless everyone wants to be back era 1930's Germany.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The woketard terrorists throwing out the “transphobic” card

No way !

What a shocking surprise!

Lol

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The NDP Have no policies that will benefit Albertans, so they run a slander campaign, throw as much feces as they can and hope some it sticks, the NDP are Evil, they are vile and they are communists. Don’t let them ever hold power again Alberta, do not let them finish tge destruction ruin of this province they started last time.

